Republican Women announce guest speaker

FALLBROOK – The Republican Women of California – Fallbrook club’s guest speaker for Friday, Feb. 11 will be Brad Dacus, of the Pacific Justice Institute. Dacus will discuss the latest Supreme Court ruling and its effect on citizens’ liberties.

The meeting will take place at the Historic Mission Theater 231 North Main. Doors open at 9:30 a.m, The meeting is from 10-11:30 a.m. Cost is $10. RSVP no later than Monday, Feb. 7, to [email protected]

Submitted by Fallbrook Republican Women of California.