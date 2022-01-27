Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

BUSD holds hearing on updated trustee maps

New boundaries expected to be adopted Feb. 16

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 1/28/2022 at 11:24am

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Bonsall Unified School District held a Jan. 19 hearing on updated election trustee areas.

The school board considered two potential maps with new trustee areas but did not make a recommendation for a preferred map.

"We did have quite a bit of conversation," said BUSD superintendent Joseph Clevenger. "It was good."

In 2019, the Bonsall district transitioned from electing board members at large to elections by trustee area. Elections by trustee area require candidates to live in that trustee area and the election for that seat is by voters within that...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021