BUSD holds hearing on updated trustee maps

New boundaries expected to be adopted Feb. 16

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Bonsall Unified School District held a Jan. 19 hearing on updated election trustee areas.

The school board considered two potential maps with new trustee areas but did not make a recommendation for a preferred map.

"We did have quite a bit of conversation," said BUSD superintendent Joseph Clevenger. "It was good."

In 2019, the Bonsall district transitioned from electing board members at large to elections by trustee area. Elections by trustee area require candidates to live in that trustee area and the election for that seat is by voters within that...