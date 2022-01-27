Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Village Editorial Staff 

Residential structure fire contained to chicken coop and garage

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 1/30/2022 at 10:49am

Courtesy photo

The NCFPD was able to keep the fire to the garage and chicken coop.

A residential structure fire was reported early this morning a 1:13 am at 231 N. Wisconsin Ave in Fallbrook. North County Fire responded to multiple reports. "We responded and found a fully involved chicken coop had caught fire and extended into the garage of a 2-story residence converted to a multi-unit home. The fire department was able to keep the fire contained to the garage and it did not go into the living spaces," said North County Fire PIO John Choi.

Courtesy photo

Fire seen coming from inside the garage.

The chicken coop was unused and no chickens were harmed. The incident was reportedly started by the embers of a recreational warming/cooking fire outside, like a fire pit, which the residents thought was completely out. Choi reported that winds picked up in the night and kicked embers into the chicken coop, starting the fire.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 01/30/2022 14:41