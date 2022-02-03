Attendance going 'in right direction' at FUESD

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Students in Fallbrook elementary schools are becoming healthier. Superintendent Candace Singh shared at the Jan. 24 meeting of the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District that absences had reduced from the high of 1,300 the previous week to 940 that day.

“Attendance is going in the right direction,” she said.

The number of students with active cases of COVID-19 also decreased from 211 on Jan. 13 to 187 on Jan. 27, according to the district’s COVID-19 Dashboard web page.

More significant is the number of employee cases. From a high of 142 on Jan. 10, it decreased to 29 on Jan. 27. Singh said it has been difficult to find substitute teachers this year.

The superintendent expressed gratitude to parents experiencing “such stress” during COVID-19. “They have been our partners during this pandemic,” she said.