VCC awarded funds by FCC Covid-19 Telehealth Program

VISTA – Vista Community Clinic has been selected to receive funds from the Federal Communications Commission COVID-19 Telehealth Program. This is the FCC’s sixth and final round of funding and VCC is honored to be 1 of 100 healthcare facilities in the country to be chosen.

FCC’s telehealth program aims to support healthcare providers in their efforts to continue serving their patients through telecommunication services. They provide reimbursement for service and devices that are essential to telehealth during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the COVID-19 pandemic VCC provided telehealth services to reach vulnerable patients. Thanks to these efforts, FCC COVID-19 Telehealth Program has awarded VCC $894,718 in funds to secure equipment that will help expand our telehealth services such as computers, monitors, webcams, and headsets. As well as connected blood pressure monitors to be purchased to help track patient’s health.

Telehealth continues to be a valuable tool in connecting with patients and improving patient outcomes during COVID-19. For more information call 760.631.5000 or visit http://www.vcc.org.

Submitted by Vista Community Clinic.