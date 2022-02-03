Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

County Supervisors approve grant money for microbusinesses

 
Last updated 2/9/2022 at 2:55pm

FILE PHOTO

Microbusinesses can apply for a grant from the County of San Diego.

SAN DIEGO - County supervisors today unanimously approved almost $3.9 million to help up to 1,550 microbusinesses, including those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, as part of a grant program partially funded by a state office.

Supervisors approved a total of $3.875 million to provide grants of $2,500 each to eligible businesses. The California Office of the Small Business

Advocate is also providing partial funding for the county grant program.

To qualify, businesses must have earned less than $50,000 in 2019, be the owner's primary source of income, and have five or fewer employees,...



