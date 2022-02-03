Ex-San Diego Deputy Set for Sentencing for Fatally Shooting Fleeing Detainee

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A former San Diego County sheriff's deputy who fatally shot an unarmed, fleeing detainee outside the downtown San Diego jail

is slated to be sentenced today.

Aaron Russell, 25, faces up to 11 years in prison for the May 1, 2020, death of Nicholas Bils, who was shot multiple times as he was running away

from police, leading to the rare decision to prosecute a law enforcement officer in a police shooting.

Russell, who had been with the department for 18 months, resigned shortly after the shooting and was later charged with second-degree murder. He

pleaded guilty last m...