Images of suspects at armed robberies revealed

FALLBROOK – In the early evening of Feb. 4, the T-Mobile at 840 S. Main Ave. was robbed by an armed, masked bandit while the same fate befell C&C Apparel in the early evening of Feb. 5. In both cases, over $400 in cash was stolen from the respective business' cash registers. In both robberies, the suspect showed a handgun to the clerk.

T-Mobile was also robbed at gunpoint the evening of Feb. 4. Due to similar physical attributes and methods of robbery, the suspects are believed to be the same individual.

Surveillance footage in each case revealed the suspects to have similar appearances despite their different clothing. The tactics used by the suspect in each case were also very similar. This leads to the conclusion that one suspect may be responsible for both crimes.

The Sheriff's Department is requesting assistance from the public in identifying the suspect (or suspects). The point of contact will be Detective Steve Ashkar at 760-451-3111 or [email protected]

Submitted by the Sheriff's Department Fallbrook Substation.