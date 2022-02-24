Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate
Free TrialSubscribeSign In
Last updated 2/24/2022 at 4:29pm
Village News/Courtesy photos
Coldwell Banker Village Properties recently announced Carrie Fuller is its Top Listing Agent for January 2022.
Coldwell Banker names top agents for January
Coldwell Banker Village Properties recently announced Jean E. Esop is its Top Selling Agent for January 2022
111 W. Alvarado St.Suite 200Fallbrook, CA 92028Ph: (760) 723-7319
© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.
Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021
Reader Comments(0)