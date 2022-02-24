Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Coldwell Banker names top agents for January

 
Last updated 2/24/2022 at 4:29pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

Coldwell Banker Village Properties recently announced Carrie Fuller is its Top Listing Agent for January 2022.

Coldwell Banker Village Properties recently announced Jean E. Esop is its Top Selling Agent for January 2022

 

