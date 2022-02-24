County auction of 461 properties could bring in over $9,000,000 in tax revenue

Bidders must register by March 3 to participate in online auction

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister announced bidder registration is now open for the 2022 online property tax auction. A total of 461 properties are for sale.

“The properties for sale have been in tax default for five or more years, in accordance with the California Revenue & Taxation Code, it’s time to get the properties back on the tax roll generating revenue for public services,” said McAllister. “Our online system makes it simple to research and bid on a variety of properties across San Diego County.”

Anyone around the world can bid du...