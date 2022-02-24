Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Larry Dawes

 
Last updated 2/24/2022 at 4:43pm

Larry Dawes, 86 passed away on Jan. 19, 2022, after a long battle with prostate cancer. Larry was born Aug. 25, 1935, in Wisconsin.

At age 7, his family relocated to Fallbrook. Larry attended Fallbrook schools, graduating from high school in 1953. After graduation he went to work for Safeway. He retired after working for Safeway for 40 years.

Larry joined the Army National Guard in 1958, proudly serving his country.

Larry is survived by his wife of 62 years, Nancy; sons Greg (Gloria) and Jason (Trish). His daughter, Stacie preceded him in death. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

 

