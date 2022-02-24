SHERIFF'S LOG

Last updated 2/24/2022 at 4:32pm

Feb. 2

3300 block Sunset Drive Death

Feb. 4

1100 block E. Mission Road Petty theft

Feb. 6

Pala Road @ Gird Road Recovery of stolen vehicle

Feb. 7

200 block Royal Glen Drive Vandalism

Feb. 8

1800 block Santa Margarita Drive Other agency located adult/juvenile

200 block W. Clemmens Lane Domestic violence incident

Feb. 9

400 block Ammunition Road Missing adult

5600 block Via Montellano Threaten crime with intent to terrorize

0 block Rollingview Lane Battery: spouse/ex spouse/date/etc

Feb. 10

700 block S. Main Ave. Defrauding an innkeeper

300 block E. Alvarado St. Arrest: Felony other agency’s warrant

100 block Woodstork Lane Take vehicle w/o owner’s consent/vehicle theft

400 block W. Elder St. Death

Feb. 11

1200 block Via Encinos Drive Lost article

4100 block Holly Lane Petty theft

S. Mission Road @ W. Clemmens Lane Arrest: Probation violation: rearrest/revoke

S. Mission Road @ W. Clemmens Lane Cite: Poss narcotic controlled subs

1800 block Acacia Lane Arrest: Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury

S. Mission Road @ W. Clemmens Lane Arrest: Violent felon possess/own/purchase body armor

100 block Palacio Norte Violate domestic relations court order

Feb. 12

1300 block Calle Tecolotlan Found property

700 block W. Fallbrook St. Arrest: Battery: spouse/ex spouse/date/etc

1400 block S. Mission Road Arrest: Poss controlled subs paraphernalia

1400 block E. Mission Road Petty theft

700 block Alturas Lane Arrest: Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury

100 block Ash St. Arrest: Threaten executive officer with violence

Feb. 13

200 block Pankey Road Burglary

1100 block S. Main Ave. Burglary

1100 block Alturas Road Found narcotic, narcotic seizure

100 block N. Main Ave. Burglary

600 block Tumbleweed Lane Burglary

2600 block Huffstatler St. 5150: Mental disorder 72 hr observation

1400 block Winter Haven Road 5150: Mental disorder 72 hr observation

Feb. 14

Iowa St. @ E. Mission Road Arrest: Felony other agency’s warrant

1300 block S. Mission Road Arrest: Felony other agency’s warrant

1000 block Avenida Campana Simple battery

S. Mission Road @ Hellers Bend Miscellaneous reports

1300 block S. Mission Road Arrest: Misc cite and release on active warrant

1100 block Alturas Road Violate domestic relations court order

300 block W. Clemmens Lane Violate domestic relations court order

31900 block Del Cielo Este Petty theft

Via Puerta Del Sol @ Olive Hill Road Arrest: Poss controlled subs paraphernalia

3600 block Flowerwood Lane Spousal/cohabitant abuse with serious injury

Feb. 15

1400 block Alturas Road Take vehicle w/o owner’s consent/vehicle theft