SHERIFF'S LOG

Feb. 2
3300 block Sunset Drive Death
Feb. 4
1100 block E. Mission Road Petty theft
Feb. 6
Pala Road @ Gird Road Recovery of stolen vehicle
Feb. 7
200 block Royal Glen Drive Vandalism
Feb. 8
1800 block Santa Margarita Drive Other agency located adult/juvenile
200 block W. Clemmens Lane Domestic violence incident
Feb. 9
400 block Ammunition Road Missing adult
5600 block Via Montellano Threaten crime with intent to terrorize
0 block Rollingview Lane Battery: spouse/ex spouse/date/etc
Feb. 10
700 block S. Main Ave. Defrauding an innkeeper
300 block E. Alvarado St. Arrest: Felony other agency’s warrant
100 block Woodstork Lane Take vehicle w/o owner’s consent/vehicle theft
400 block W. Elder St. Death
Feb. 11
1200 block Via Encinos Drive Lost article
4100 block Holly Lane Petty theft
S. Mission Road @ W. Clemmens Lane Arrest: Probation violation: rearrest/revoke
S. Mission Road @ W. Clemmens Lane Cite: Poss narcotic controlled subs
1800 block Acacia Lane Arrest: Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury
S. Mission Road @ W. Clemmens Lane Arrest: Violent felon possess/own/purchase body armor
100 block Palacio Norte Violate domestic relations court order
Feb. 12
1300 block Calle Tecolotlan Found property
700 block W. Fallbrook St. Arrest: Battery: spouse/ex spouse/date/etc
1400 block S. Mission Road Arrest: Poss controlled subs paraphernalia
1400 block E. Mission Road Petty theft
700 block Alturas Lane Arrest: Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury
100 block Ash St. Arrest: Threaten executive officer with violence
Feb. 13
200 block Pankey Road Burglary
1100 block S. Main Ave. Burglary
1100 block Alturas Road Found narcotic, narcotic seizure
100 block N. Main Ave. Burglary
600 block Tumbleweed Lane Burglary
2600 block Huffstatler St. 5150: Mental disorder 72 hr observation
1400 block Winter Haven Road 5150: Mental disorder 72 hr observation
Feb. 14
Iowa St. @ E. Mission Road Arrest: Felony other agency’s warrant
1300 block S. Mission Road Arrest: Felony other agency’s warrant
1000 block Avenida Campana Simple battery
S. Mission Road @ Hellers Bend Miscellaneous reports
1300 block S. Mission Road Arrest: Misc cite and release on active warrant
1100 block Alturas Road Violate domestic relations court order
300 block W. Clemmens Lane Violate domestic relations court order
31900 block Del Cielo Este Petty theft
Via Puerta Del Sol @ Olive Hill Road Arrest: Poss controlled subs paraphernalia
3600 block Flowerwood Lane Spousal/cohabitant abuse with serious injury
Feb. 15
1400 block Alturas Road Take vehicle w/o owner’s consent/vehicle theft
