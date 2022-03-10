Thinking of selling your home? Lentulo says to do it now

Elisabeth Lentulo lives in Fallbrook; her customers are all over North County. Village News/Courtesy photo

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Thinking of selling your house? Realtor Elisabeth Lentulo of Broadpoint Properties suggests doing it now.

"I really don't think this big jump in prices can continue," she said in a recent interview. "Real estate is cyclical and with inflation, I don't see there being as many people who can afford to buy."

And though prices in Fallbrook have indeed shot up at an insane rate, she said, "prices here are pretty affordable compared to some other parts of the county."

A licensed Realtor since 2011 and broker associate with Broadpoint Properties since 2016,...