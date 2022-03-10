Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

It's official: No mask mandate for FUESD

 
Last updated 3/11/2022 at 11:08am



Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Beginning Monday, March 14, students in the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District will not be required to wear masks at their schools. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced lifting that mandate on Feb. 28 and, the same evening, FUESD Superintendent Candace Singh told the school board that the district may do likewise.

Singh explained to the board that she wanted to wait to see if the San Diego County Public Health Department would follow the governor’s new policy. After that proved to not hinder the change, the superintendent sent a letter to parents o...



