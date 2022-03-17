Important ways music education benefits students

Music education plays an important role in childhood development and acquisition of skills in and out of the classroom. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Researchers increasingly are finding that "do-re-mi" may be just as essential to children's development as "A-B-C." Music education, which was once required in the classroom, is increasingly absent from school curriculums. However, proponents feel there should be a greater push for musical education as part of school curricula because of the many benefits students reap from music education.

Taps into multiple skill sets

Music participation goes beyond playing an instrument or singing notes from a page. Experts at Music Together, an early childhood music development program, sa...