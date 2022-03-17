Jurors Deliberating in Trial of Two Men Charged in Marine's Fatal Stabbing

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Jurors began deliberating today in the trial of two men charged with murder in the 2017 stabbing death of a Camp Pendleton Marine in the Gaslamp Quarter.

Jose Oscar Esqueda, 41, and Jeff Shai Holliday, 28, are accused in the killing of 21-year-old Ryan Harris, as well as the wounding of another

Marine, Andrew Haulman, who was stabbed twice during a downtown brawl.

Esqueda is accused of stabbing both victims, while Holliday is accused of sucker punching a different Marine, which prosecutors allege sparked the

fatal melee.

The men are being tried by dual jury panels...