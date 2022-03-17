Jurors Deliberating in Trial of Two Men Charged in Marine's Fatal Stabbing
Last updated 3/18/2022 at 3:10pm
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Jurors began deliberating today in the trial of two men charged with murder in the 2017 stabbing death of a Camp Pendleton Marine in the Gaslamp Quarter.
Jose Oscar Esqueda, 41, and Jeff Shai Holliday, 28, are accused in the killing of 21-year-old Ryan Harris, as well as the wounding of another
Marine, Andrew Haulman, who was stabbed twice during a downtown brawl.
Esqueda is accused of stabbing both victims, while Holliday is accused of sucker punching a different Marine, which prosecutors allege sparked the
fatal melee.
The men are being tried by dual jury panels...
