Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News 

Jurors Deliberating in Trial of Two Men Charged in Marine's Fatal Stabbing

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/18/2022 at 3:10pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Jurors began deliberating today in the trial of two men charged with murder in the 2017 stabbing death of a Camp Pendleton Marine in the Gaslamp Quarter.

Jose Oscar Esqueda, 41, and Jeff Shai Holliday, 28, are accused in the killing of 21-year-old Ryan Harris, as well as the wounding of another

Marine, Andrew Haulman, who was stabbed twice during a downtown brawl.

Esqueda is accused of stabbing both victims, while Holliday is accused of sucker punching a different Marine, which prosecutors allege sparked the

fatal melee.

The men are being tried by dual jury panels...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 03/20/2022 01:52