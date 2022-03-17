SOF connects students to nature

FALLBROOK – As the children step off the bus, they squint into the sun and follow directions to gather near the trailhead, questions and excitement sparkling in their eyes. Jackie Heyneman and Jean Dooley welcome the students to Monserate Mountain Preserve and tell them that they are continuing a tradition that started before they were born, of students who volunteer to make their community a healthier and more beautiful place by planting native plants.

As a part of the Fallbrook Land Conservancy, Save Our Forest has been connecting students to nature through its Environmental Education...