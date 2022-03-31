Cool, cloudy weather in SD County will give way to heat this week

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Today was expected to be mostly cloudy and cool west of the San Diego County mountains with areas of light rain and drizzle,

while the deserts and higher mountains were predicted to be mostly sunny, the National Weather Service said.

The marine layer depth was about 5,000 feet Sunday morning, deep enough for clouds to extend to the Imperial County line along Interstate 8.

Spotty light precipitation in the coastal, valley, and foothill area was predicted into Sunday night.

High temperatures along the coast Sunday were predicted to be 62 to 67 degrees with overnight lows of 50 to 56. Valley highs were expected to be

63 to 68 with overnight lows of 46 to 52.

Highs in the mountains were expected to be 58 to 68 with overnight lows of 40 to 48, and highs in the deserts will be 84 to 89 with overnight lows

of 60 to 65.

Skies on Monday were forecast to turn mostly sunny as a building ridge suppresses the marine layer. A stronger ridge was predicted to bring hot

days Wednesday through Friday, the NWS said.

Forecasters' confidence was high that coastal highs will reach the 80s, valley highs will reach the 90s, and the lower deserts will eclipse 100

degrees Wednesday through Friday.

The heatwave was expected to end next weekend when a Pacific trough moves inland across Southern California. This was predicted to be followed by a more substantial West Coast trough that could transition to a much colder pattern with chances of precipitation early next week.

