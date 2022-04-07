Monserate Winery presents an evening with acoustic guitar master Bensusan

FALLBROOK – Area guitar music fans are invited to enjoy a live performance with world-renowned guitar master Pierre Bensusan Thursday, April 14, 7 p.m., at Monserate Winery, 2757 Gird Road. The French-Algerian acoustic guitar virtuoso, vocalist and composer is excited to at last tour North America and perform again for North San Diego County audiences.

Described by the L.A. Times as "one of the most unique and brilliant acoustic guitar veterans in the world music scene today." Bensusan's name became synonymous with contemporary acoustic guitar genius, long before the terms New Age or World Music were invented. He has literally created a style of playing with the ability to make a single guitar sound like an entire band as he brings the audience on a mesmerizing musical journey. And yet, Bensusan is more than what any musician or music lover expects from a guitarist. He is a composer as well as a bilingual, original and improvisational vocalist, with his own scat technique.

His manner of playing defies classification – crossing world, classical, jazz, traditional, folk, pop and more. None can be isolated as simply "World Music," Celtic, Arabic or French; rather, they represent Bensusan's genuine vocabulary.

He began his USA tour for his latest CD "Azwan" in 2020. Since its release, "Azwan" continues to garner glowing reviews. Roots Music Report included it in their "Best of 2021" list for World Music. In this concert he will perform songs from this new album along with fan favorites.

Tickets for Bensusan's Fallbrook concert are $20 in advance at http://www.pierrebensusan.com/tour.asp or $25 at the door. For more information on the location, visit monseratewinery.com or phone 760-268- 9625.

Submitted by Pierre Bensusan.