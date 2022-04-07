Roses grow well with organic fertilizer and lots of water

Roses are already blooming and are susceptible to rust and/or mildew. Village News/Lucette Moramarco photo

Frank Brines

ARS Master Rosarian

Many gardeners are having (or are about to have) their first flush of blooms. Climate change is influencing the weather and effecting the accustomed pruning schedule. The erratic temperatures also have a bearing on the growth of our plants. Roses didn't stop growing this past winter.

Even so, I have buds opening on the bushes that got pruned on schedule. Now the conditions for fungi are present, and rust and/or mildew which will need control with fungicides, and even stripping infected leaves if the infestation is heavy.

I have had reports of rust and thrip...