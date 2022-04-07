Thirty-four-year-old man found deceased in his home

Update: 04/06/2022 9:30 a.m.

On April 5, 2022, an autopsy was conducted. The victim has been identified as 34-year-old John Kristensen. The preliminary cause of death was gunshot wounds, and the manner of death is homicide.

Sheriff's Homicide detectives continued with their investigation and identified 30-year-old Brian Bass as the suspect in the murder of John Kristensen. Bass and Kristensen were friends.

On April 5, 2022, at about 10 p.m., a search warrant was conducted at Bass' home located in the 3800 block of El Camino Real, Carlsbad. Bass was arrested and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for one count of 187(a)PC – Murder. The circumstances and motivations are still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

Original post:

On April 4, 2022, at about 7:45 a.m., Sheriff's deputies responded to a home in the 4300 block of Rainbow Vista Drive, Fallbrook for medical aid. Upon arrival, deputies were advised by the fire department that a man was deceased with signs of trauma to his upper body.

The Sheriff's Homicide Unit responded and assumed responsibility of the investigation. The circumstances and motivations are under investigation. The victim's name and manner of death are being withheld for investigative reasons.

This information is fragmentary and intended for early information use rather than being a formal investigative report. More will be reported as information becomes available.

Homicide Investigation - Fallbrook

Post Date: 04/05/2022 8:00 AM