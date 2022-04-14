Soroptimists award $15,500 in scholarship grants

Rebecca Villalobos, left, is presented with her 2022 Soroptimist Live Your Dream Award by Soroptimist Club Program Director Eden Weinberger, center, and Soroptimist Club President Melinda Jarrell. Village News/Karen Thompson photo

VISTA – On a bright, sunny day at the beginning of March, Soroptimist Vista and North County Inland hosted a Live Your Dream Awards Picnic at Alamosa Park in Oceanside to announce four recipients of the 2022 Soroptimist Live Your Dream Award.

These awards are given each year to qualifying women who have faced obstacles such as violence, poverty, and teen pregnancy and are attending college or trade school to achieve economic empowerment and provide a better life for themselves and their families.

Each Soroptimist club then chooses one of their awardees to be eligible to apply for an a...