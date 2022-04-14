Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Soroptimists award $15,500 in scholarship grants

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/14/2022 at 3:08pm

Rebecca Villalobos, left, is presented with her 2022 Soroptimist Live Your Dream Award by Soroptimist Club Program Director Eden Weinberger, center, and Soroptimist Club President Melinda Jarrell. Village News/Karen Thompson photo

VISTA – On a bright, sunny day at the beginning of March, Soroptimist Vista and North County Inland hosted a Live Your Dream Awards Picnic at Alamosa Park in Oceanside to announce four recipients of the 2022 Soroptimist Live Your Dream Award.

These awards are given each year to qualifying women who have faced obstacles such as violence, poverty, and teen pregnancy and are attending college or trade school to achieve economic empowerment and provide a better life for themselves and their families.

Each Soroptimist club then chooses one of their awardees to be eligible to apply for an a...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 04/15/2022 10:27