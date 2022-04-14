Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Transportation Study Guide to be up for review

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/14/2022 at 2:55pm



SAN DIEGO – The County of Planning & Development Services has updated area residents on its progress to implement the Board of Supervisors direction related to vehicle miles traveled. As directed by the board on Feb. 9, staff are preparing a Transportation Study Guide for VMT that establishes a VMT threshold using the regional average, which includes the entire San Diego region, including the incorporated cities.

The board also directed staff to identify infill areas where no VMT analysis or mitigation would be required, excluding any areas designated as High or Very High Fire Hazard Seve...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021