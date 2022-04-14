Transportation Study Guide to be up for review

SAN DIEGO – The County of Planning & Development Services has updated area residents on its progress to implement the Board of Supervisors direction related to vehicle miles traveled. As directed by the board on Feb. 9, staff are preparing a Transportation Study Guide for VMT that establishes a VMT threshold using the regional average, which includes the entire San Diego region, including the incorporated cities.

The board also directed staff to identify infill areas where no VMT analysis or mitigation would be required, excluding any areas designated as High or Very High Fire Hazard Seve...