Village News

Monserate Winery presents an evening with acoustic guitar master Bensusan

 
Last updated 4/14/2022 at 3:10pm

World-renowned guitar master Pierre Bensusan will perform at Monserate Winery, Thursday, April 14. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Area guitar music fans are invited to enjoy a live performance with world-renowned guitar master Pierre Bensusan Thursday, April 14, 7 p.m., at Monserate Winery, 2757 Gird Road. The French-Algerian acoustic guitar virtuoso, vocalist and composer is excited to at last tour North America and perform again for North San Diego County audiences.

Described by the L.A. Times as "one of the most unique and brilliant acoustic guitar veterans in the world music scene today." Bensusan's name became synonymous with contemporary acoustic guitar genius, long before the terms New Age or Worl...



