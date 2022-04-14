Open your eyes to the dangers of distracted driving

SACRAMENTO – Any time drivers take their eyes off the road to look at or use a phone, they are driving blind. For example, looking down at a cellphone to read a text takes a driver’s eyes off the road for an average of five seconds – at 55 mph, that is the equivalent of driving the length of a 300-foot football field without looking.

As part of April’s Distracted Driving Awareness Month, the California Highway Patrol, California Office of Traffic Safety, and Impact Teen Drivers are working together to increase education and enforcement efforts to raise awareness about the dangers o...