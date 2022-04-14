Ortega organizes Antonio Garra Day event

Bird Singers and dancers took part in the Antonio Garra Day ceremonies in Old Town San Diego State Historic Park, March 19.

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

In 1903, the Cupeno people were evicted from their Warner Springs land and relocated to the Pala reservation. In January 1852, Cupeno patriot Antonio Garra was executed in San Diego. Pala tribal member Eric Ortega has organized an Antonio Garra Day event at the First San Diego Courthouse museum in Old Town San Diego State Historic Park, and this year the event returned March 19.

"It was a big event. We had a lot of people down there," Ortega said.

Garra is believed to have been a Yuma Indian and was originally from Yuma before he met a woman and moved to...