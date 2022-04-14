Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Rainbow MWD approves financing agreement for capital projects

 
Last updated 4/14/2022 at 2:59pm



The Rainbow Municipal Water District board approved a financing agreement for a group of planned capital projects.

The March 22 board vote authorized Rainbow general manager Tom Kennedy to execute a financing agreement with Western Alliance Business Trust for $9,750,000. The financing will have a 3.55% interest rate and will be repaid over a 20-year period.

The funding will be used for five projects which are known as the “Wholesale Water Capital Projects,” and although the financing is for $9,750,000, the board action approved a budget of $9,700,000 for those projects while also fin...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

