Sheriff investigating palm trees fire allegedly started by transients on South Mission

Four palm trees were burned Friday, June 24, afternoon in the 1500 block of South Mission Road.

North County Fire Protection district arrived quickly and prevented the fire from spreading to surrounding vegetation and structures.

According to a NCFPD spokesperson, “Upon investigation firefighters found cigarette butts and lighters at the base of the fire. There are reports that transients were underneath the trees prior to the fire starting. A witness stated seeing a transient walking away from the scene as the fire started.”

The fire is under investigation. The NCFPD Fire Marshall is working with the San Diego County Sheriff. If you witnessed the event or have any information you can share about the case, please call the Fallbrook Sheriffs Substation, 760-451-3100.