BUSD approves $30.6M budget

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Bonsall Unified School District approved a $30,647,459 budget for Fiscal Year 2022-23.

The budget was approved at a special BUSD board meeting June 29. The budget is a slight increase from the $30,558,506 for fiscal year 2021-22.

“I’m pleased,” said BUSD Superintendent Joseph Clevenger. “Bonsall Unified is excited about the upcoming year, and we feel that we have effectively prioritized our resources.”

School districts had received some extra funding due to coronavirus measures, and the State of California will continue that funding. “We’l...