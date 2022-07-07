Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

County adopts $7.36 billion budget

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/8/2022 at 6:29pm

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors meet in the County Administration Center, 1600 Pacific Highway, San Diego.

Gig Conaughton

County of San Diego Communications Office

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a $7.36 billion 2022-23 budget June 28.

The new budget builds on commitments to address mental health, homelessness, equity, racial justice and climate change, while upholding essential public safety, land use and social services.

Board Chair Nathan Fletcher thanked the public for its input, feedback and participation in numerous budget meetings and hearings. Citing the county's motto, "the noblest motive is the public good," Fletcher said the board recognized its fundame...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 07/08/2022 22:08