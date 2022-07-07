County adopts $7.36 billion budget

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors meet in the County Administration Center, 1600 Pacific Highway, San Diego.

Gig Conaughton

County of San Diego Communications Office

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a $7.36 billion 2022-23 budget June 28.

The new budget builds on commitments to address mental health, homelessness, equity, racial justice and climate change, while upholding essential public safety, land use and social services.

Board Chair Nathan Fletcher thanked the public for its input, feedback and participation in numerous budget meetings and hearings. Citing the county's motto, "the noblest motive is the public good," Fletcher said the board recognized its fundame...