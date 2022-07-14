FUHS JROTC team takes fifth place

FALLBROOK­­­­­ – Fallbrook High School's JROTC JLAB (JROTC Leadership & Academic Bowl) team placed fifth out of 258 Marine Corps JROTC teams. They were part of the top 3% of all JROTC from the Air Force, Army, Navy and Marine Corps JROTC teams.

There were four teams representing San Diego County and the Scripps Ranch team placed first out of the Air Force teams and was the overall National Champion for the fifth time.

Submitted by the FUHS JROTC.

...