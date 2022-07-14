Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FUHS JROTC team takes fifth place

 
Last updated 7/13/2022 at 7:52pm

Fallbrook's JLAB team includes, from left, Samuel Nalick, Meadow Sander, Mira Walton and CameronJoe Cruz.

FALLBROOK­­­­­ – Fallbrook High School's JROTC JLAB (JROTC Leadership & Academic Bowl) team placed fifth out of 258 Marine Corps JROTC teams. They were part of the top 3% of all JROTC from the Air Force, Army, Navy and Marine Corps JROTC teams.

There were four teams representing San Diego County and the Scripps Ranch team placed first out of the Air Force teams and was the overall National Champion for the fifth time.

Submitted by the FUHS JROTC.

