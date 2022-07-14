Rotary supports the military with fundraising breakfast

Last updated 7/14/2022 at 3:08pm

FALLBROOK – Approximately 240 people attended the Rotary Club of Fallbrook's Independence Day Pancake Breakfast held on July 4th at the Fallbrook Community Center.

In addition to enjoying pancakes, sausage, sliced oranges, and coffee/orange juice/ water, attendees were greeted by the 7th Marine Regiment Color Guard from 29 Palms.

Many also participat...