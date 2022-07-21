Vivian Banks Charter's Tull, WH Frazier's Bogikes nominated for San Diego County Teacher of the Year

They join 38 other nominees for the Aug. 26 event

SAN DIEGO – Bonsall Unified School District's Amy Tull at Vivian Banks Charter and Fallbrook Union Elementary School District's Breena Bogikes at William H. Frazier Elementary, will join 38 other nominees for San Diego County Teacher of the Year. All nominees were selected by their respective school districts.

Five of the nominees will be named the 2022-23 San Diego County Teachers of the Year at a special reception on Friday, Aug. 26 as part of the 32nd annual "Cox Presents: Salute to Teachers," sponsored by San Diego County Credit Union.

