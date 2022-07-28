FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southern California, including the following areas, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County Deserts, San Diego County Mountains and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

- Thunderstorms capable of heavy rain are slowly beginning to develop over the mountains that afternoon. Conditions still appear favorable for locally heavy rain with any thunderstorms this afternoon. Additional and more widespread thunderstorm development is anticipated on Sunday and may require an extension or reissuance of the Flood Watch.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.