Sheriffs invite community to National Night Out on Tuesday, August 2

The Fallbrook Sheriff Substation hosts a National Night Out event from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 in the parking lot behind the Chamber of Commerce at 111 S. Main Avenue. The public is invited to attend.

National Night Out is an annual event that builds community relations and promotes law-enforcement-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie, said Crime Prevention Specialist Heather Mitchell.

“McGruff is going to be there, too,” Mitchell exclaimed.

Community participants will have the opportunities to meet the local Sheriff deputies and Crime Prevention Specialists.

“We look forward to seeing and meeting you at National Night Out,” she said.

For information call (760) 451-3124 or online at http://www.sdsheriff.gov.