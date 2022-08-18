Residents can vote for Wings of Change in cash grant program
FALLBROOK – Wings of Change, a nonprofit based in Fallbrook, has been nominated for the Harrah's Resort SoCal All-in 4 Change cash grant program. Harrah's Resort Southern California is celebrating the seventh year of its unique "All-in 4 Change" cash grant program by giving lucky local nonprofits a chance to earn a share of $150,000. Voting for the 2022 program opened Aug. 15 and ends Aug. 29.
Wings of Change is committed to educating the community on the importance of incorporating native plant species in order to fulfill its main mission of providing critical habitat for butterflies, mo...
