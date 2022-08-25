Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Chipping Day results in free mulch

 
Last updated 8/24/2022 at 7:06pm

Volunteers pose in front of the chipping machine at the Chipping Day sponsored by the Fallbrook Fire Safe Council, Aug. 13. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Fire Safe Council sponsored a "chipping day" Saturday, Aug. 13, at Fire Station 4, 4375 Pala Mesa Dr. from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event was offered to residents of Fallbrook, Bonsall, DeLuz and Rainbow. The goal of the event was to provide a centralized location for the residents to have branches, less than six inches in diameter, trimmed brush, palm branches and other cut vegetation from their properties chipped/shredded into mulch.

Support for the event came from nine volunteers from Camp Pendleton; 13 members of the Rainbow Cal Fire Station, led by Captain Jo...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

