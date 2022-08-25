Chipping Day results in free mulch
FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Fire Safe Council sponsored a "chipping day" Saturday, Aug. 13, at Fire Station 4, 4375 Pala Mesa Dr. from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event was offered to residents of Fallbrook, Bonsall, DeLuz and Rainbow. The goal of the event was to provide a centralized location for the residents to have branches, less than six inches in diameter, trimmed brush, palm branches and other cut vegetation from their properties chipped/shredded into mulch.
Support for the event came from nine volunteers from Camp Pendleton; 13 members of the Rainbow Cal Fire Station, led by Captain Jo...
