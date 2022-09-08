DogFest San Diego to benefit Canine Companions

SAN DIEGO – DogFest San Diego is being held Saturday, Sept. 17, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Waterfront Park – 1600 Pacific Highway, San Diego.

DogFest San Diego is a dog-friendly, family-friendly event held to benefit Canine Companions. Families and their furry friends are invited to attend DogFest San Diego for a day of fun, festivities, music, food and drink vendors and more.

Registration is free. Fundraising is encouraged. There are sponsorship, volunteer and vendor opportunities too.

Canine Companions, which has its Southwest Regional Training Center in Oceanside, is a nonprofit organization that provides expertly-trained service dogs to people with disabilities, completely free of charge. Canine Companions service dogs are trained in over 45 commands designed to make everyday life easier for adults, children and veterans with disabilities.

Canine Companions dogs can open and close doors, retrieve dropped objects, activate light switches and alert their human partners to important sounds such as smoke detectors and doorbells. Canine Companions service dogs are provided free of charge to the recipient, though the cost is about $50,000 to breed, raise, train, and provide ongoing support for the entire working life of the team.

All community members and dogs are invited to attend and there is no fee to participate. Attendees have the opportunity to register for the event in advance as an individual, or as part of a team, and create fundraising pages, raise money, and earn incentive prizes.

For more information, visit http://www.canine.org/dogfestsandiego.

Submitted by Canine Companions.