Garden club presents "Ten Persistent Myths about Plants and Trees"

The program for the Fallbrook Garden Club's September meeting will include the latest research on caring for plants and trees. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Kurt Peacock, certified arborist and owner of Peacock Consulting, will be the guest speaker at the Sept. 27 Fallbrook Garden Club general meeting.

While in middle school, Peacock began working at a nursery and became a skilled propagator while learning all facets of both retail and wholesale nursery operations. He graduated from California State University Fresno with a degree in agricultural science.

After a few years in the California wine industry, he returned to San Diego and managed the nursery where he got his start. His desire to learn never waned as both student and instructor. He became active in urban forestry, working for Tree San Diego, a nonprofit, planting trees and educating the public about climate change and the benefits of trees. New research helps improve the way people care for trees and landscapes, especially in this drought-stricken area with a changing climate.

The club's general meetings are held at the Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane. Social time starts at 12:30 p.m. followed by the business meeting at 1:00 and the program at 2:00. The public is welcome.

For further information relating to the club and its activities, visit http://www.fallbrookgardenclub.org.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Garden Club.