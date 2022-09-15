Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

SNHU announces summer 2022 president's list

 
Last updated 9/16/2022 at 3:02pm



MANCHESTER, N.H. – It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University congratulates the following students on being named to the summer 2022 president's list, Joan Montinola of Bonsall and Brandon Smith of Fallbrook.

The summer terms run from May to August. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the president's list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

