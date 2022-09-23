Evacuation protocol to be discussed

Carol A. Huss

Special to Village News

Community leaders will be meeting Oct. 6 at 2 p.m., at the Fallbrook Regional Health District office, 138 S. Brandon Road. Included are the Office of Emergency Services, North San Diego County Fire Department and various senior housing representatives among others.

They will be discussing and planning methods of coordinating activities for evacuations in case of fires, earthquakes, and other natural disasters. The public may attend to observe. Follow-up questions may be addressed to FRHD Executive Director Rachel Mason at [email protected]

Mason said that the Sheriff's Department evacuates and the fire district fights the fires. A Personal Disaster Plan for San Diego County was issued by the OES. Those personal plans need to be taken seriously and updated because it is a key element for your safety and evacuation methods increase your odds of not only surviving but thriving from dangerous circumstances.

Advanced planning is a must. Practicing evacuating is a how-to-do task to help avoid panic. Calm and civil evacuations are a prudent goal. For preparing. planning, and staying informed, the OES recommends visiting https://www.readysandiego.org/ or https://www.readyforwildfire.org/ The OES can be contacted at 858-565-3490 or https://www.caloes.ca.gov/.