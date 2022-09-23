Raymond Stewart White, well known as Ray, Boss, Ramone, and Papa Ray, age 88 of Fallbrook, California, passed away peacefully in his home hours after his 88th birthday on Aug. 31, 2022.

He was born Aug. 30, 1934, in Orange, California and grew up in Carlsbad. He graduated from Oceanside-Carlsbad High School in 1952 where his yearbook said, "studying does not take all his time." He served as a reservist from 1952 to 1960 in the Naval branch of the Seabees in the field of concrete masonry and spent summers serving in Kodiak Alaska.

Ray received his apprenticeship in cement masonry from Palomar College in 1956. He married the love of his life, Diane White, on Sept. 25, 1971, in Lake Tahoe, California and they celebrated over 50 wonderful years together.

Ray was the proud owner of Ray White Cement, started in 1960, and operated out of the Red Barn at Via Monserate and Hwy 76 for the last 30 years, where he employed and mentored many. Ray was an innovative concrete contractor who started his career building pools and later was one of the very first to own curb machines in San Diego. The machines curbed many thousands of subdivision miles throughout the North County of San Diego.

He was a resident of Fallbrook for 50 years and was active in the community. His company volunteered for many concrete projects requested by civic leaders in town. He was a handshake kind of guy and when asked, he would always say "No problem." You can find various locations stamped with his company name around North County.

Hearing the phrase "Ray built that" comes up quite often in personal conversations. He and Diane, a real estate broker since 1974, owned various offices and properties in Fallbrook. He also loved to build and built a multi-level home in Fallbrook that he and Diane lived in for 40 years. He also remodeled a home in Palm Desert which was a great getaway for family and friends.

Always wanting to go big, Ray built a skateboard ramp for his son Tobin in 1986 on his property that was not just any ordinary ramp. He went all out and built a massive structure that was used by professional skaters from around the world for three years and was even written about in Time Magazine.

Ray enjoyed the water and owned five ski boats over the years with which he took out friends and family for waterskiing. Football was his favorite sport and he once had season tickets to San Diego Chargers games, where he loved to tailgate. He enjoyed two Super Bowls in Miami and New Orleans and traveled to Canada, Mexico, the Virgin Islands, and many states in the U.S.

Ray was a kind-hearted soul who always treated everyone he met with fairness, respect and genuine interest. He was always there for his friends, family and community. While he looked tough on the outside, he was soft on the inside and had an infectious smile.

Ray was preceded in death by his two sisters, Joan and MareJean, and his two sons, Timothy and Tobin White. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Diane White; his sons Thomas White (Debbie) and Tony White (LuLu), and daughters Terri Jacobi (Robert) and Tracy Rowley-McKay (Gregg). He had 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren living in California, Oregon, and Hawaii, who all loved their Papa Ray and his big bear hugs.

A celebration of life and memorial is being planned for Oct. 16, 2022. Please email [email protected] for more details. Ray requested donations in his name could be made to the Palomares House through the Fallbrook Land Conservancy, 1815 S Stage Coach Lane, Fallbrook, CA 92028, 760-728-0889.

And in the famous words of Ray himself...."Alright, that's enough."