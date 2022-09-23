Excessive Heat Warning from Sunday until Tuesday night

SAN DIEGO - Hot conditions were predicted to continue in San Diego County into the middle of next week, peaking Monday and Tuesday with

isolated thunderstorms possible over the mountains this afternoon and Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

The NWS issued an excessive heat warning from 11 a.m. Sunday to 11 p.m. Tuesday in the San Diego County deserts with dangerously hot temperatures of 105 to 110 degrees expected. Accuweather predicts that Fallbrook temperatures are expected to be 85 to 92 degrees, while the National Weather Service warns that an excessive heat watch from Monday morning through Wednesday evening for coastal areas and valleys with

dangerously hot temperatures are expected from 95 to 100 degrees.

High temperatures along the coast Saturday were predicted to be in the lower 80s with overnight lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the western

valleys were expected to be in the upper 80s and near the foothills in the lower 90s with overnight lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mountains were

expected to be in the upper 80s with lows in the mid-60s and highs in the deserts were predicted to be 102 to 107 with lows in the lower 80s.

``Record highs this time of the year are high west of the mountains and so this heat wave doesn't look to hit record territory at most areas,'' the

weather service said. ``Can't rule out a record or two, but we've had much stronger heat waves than this time of the year.''

An upper trough was predicted to move in from the northwest on Wednesday which should push the ridge off to the east. This was expected to

lead to gradual cooling, lasting through late next week.

Rain over the mountains was possible beginning Wednesday as an upper trough may cut off and pull some moisture into the region.

Wind gusts near 20 knots across the outer waters and near San Clemente Island were expected each afternoon and evening through Sunday. Otherwise,

no hazardous marine weather was expected through Wednesday. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.