Understanding lymphoma

Cancers affect many different parts of the body. Lymphoma is a type of cancer that begins in cells that comprise the body’s immune system.

The immune system utilizes infection-fighting cells called lymphocytes, which are specialized white blood cells. These cells are found in the bone marrow, thymus, lymph nodes, and spleen, otherwise known as the lymph system. Individuals with lymphoma have lymphocytes that transform and grow unchecked.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there are two main kinds of lymphoma. Determining which type a person has will affect treatment plans...