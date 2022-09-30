County settles lawsuit for $1.35M for man who died after arrest in Fallbrook
Last updated 9/29/2022 at 10:35am
Julie Reeder
Publisher
The County of San Diego has settled a wrongful death lawsuit for $1.35 million with the mother of a Mexican National, Marco Antonio Nápoles-Rosales, age 29, who died after being arrested on Aug. 16, 2018, in Fallbrook. According to the Coroner’s report, Nápoles was under the influence of methamphetamine and there were eight officers involved.
“No amount is going to be enough to compensate for the loss of a loved one,” said Jesus Eduardo Arias, the family’s attorney, at a press conference Friday, Sept. 23, at the Consulte General of Mexico in Little Italy....
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)