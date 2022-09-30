Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

County settles lawsuit for $1.35M for man who died after arrest in Fallbrook

 
Last updated 9/29/2022 at 10:35am



Julie Reeder

Publisher

The County of San Diego has settled a wrongful death lawsuit for $1.35 million with the mother of a Mexican National, Marco Antonio Nápoles-Rosales, age 29, who died after being arrested on Aug. 16, 2018, in Fallbrook. According to the Coroner’s report, Nápoles was under the influence of methamphetamine and there were eight officers involved.

“No amount is going to be enough to compensate for the loss of a loved one,” said Jesus Eduardo Arias, the family’s attorney, at a press conference Friday, Sept. 23, at the Consulte General of Mexico in Little Italy....



