Historical society to present annual awards

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Historical Society will honor two members and a local business during its annual Awards Ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Reche Schoolhouse, 1319 S Live Oak Park Road.

The ceremony will begin with a social mixer, followed by the announcement of winners and presentation of the awards. Following will be a ribbon cutting for the new walking trail and tours of the schoolhouse and the historic grounds upon which it sits. The event is open to the public.

