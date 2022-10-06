Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Historical society to present annual awards

 
Last updated 10/5/2022 at 1:07pm



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Historical Society will honor two members and a local business during its annual Awards Ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Reche Schoolhouse, 1319 S Live Oak Park Road.

The ceremony will begin with a social mixer, followed by the announcement of winners and presentation of the awards. Following will be a ribbon cutting for the new walking trail and tours of the schoolhouse and the historic grounds upon which it sits. The event is open to the public.

Submitted by Fallbrook Historical Society.

 

