Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

BUSD approves student population forecast services

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 10/17/2022 at 1:03pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Davis Demographics & Planning will be performing annual Bonsall Unified School District enrollment projections over the next five years.

A 5-0 BUSD board vote Sept. 13 approved a contract with Davis Demographics & Planning, whose office is in Riverside, for the services. The five-year agreement is retroactive to July 1, and Davis Demographics & Planning will be paid $12,750 annually.

“We can plan accordingly for facilities and transportation,” said BUSD superintendent Joseph Clevenger.

The data will allow the school district to allocate resources, including transportation resources, as effectively as possible. “It’s impossible to project those without good data,” Clevenger said.

In November 2021, the BUSD board authorized a one-time mapping service contract with Davis Demographics & Planning. In January 2022, the agreement was amended to provide a broader analysis of student population forecasts, mobility, birth rates, school boundary analysis, enrollment projections, residential housing project information and timing, and a seven-year enrollment projection by grade level for each school attendance zone as well as districtwide.

The new agreement will have Davis Demographic & Planning provide annual updates to enrollment projections, mapping of developments, development absorption schedules, and school boundary adjustments. The services will include three on-site meetings which will allow for public as well as school district input.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021