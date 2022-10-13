BUSD approves student population forecast services

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Davis Demographics & Planning will be performing annual Bonsall Unified School District enrollment projections over the next five years.

A 5-0 BUSD board vote Sept. 13 approved a contract with Davis Demographics & Planning, whose office is in Riverside, for the services. The five-year agreement is retroactive to July 1, and Davis Demographics & Planning will be paid $12,750 annually.

“We can plan accordingly for facilities and transportation,” said BUSD superintendent Joseph Clevenger.

The data will allow the school district to allocate resources, including transportation resources, as effectively as possible. “It’s impossible to project those without good data,” Clevenger said.

In November 2021, the BUSD board authorized a one-time mapping service contract with Davis Demographics & Planning. In January 2022, the agreement was amended to provide a broader analysis of student population forecasts, mobility, birth rates, school boundary analysis, enrollment projections, residential housing project information and timing, and a seven-year enrollment projection by grade level for each school attendance zone as well as districtwide.

The new agreement will have Davis Demographic & Planning provide annual updates to enrollment projections, mapping of developments, development absorption schedules, and school boundary adjustments. The services will include three on-site meetings which will allow for public as well as school district input.