Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Miss Bonsall Court delivers donations

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 10/14/2022 at 11:02am

11-12-15-obit-Shaver-cp

BONSALL - The 2023 Miss Bonsall pageant held a "People's Choice " award contest to benefit the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary, where donors cast $1 per vote for their favorite candidate. The pageant organization also promoted its "Pageanting with Purpose" program, asking that all families, guests, and candidates bring a donation item for the animals. The response was overwhelming and the ladies collected over 450 pounds of donation items, and $635 in "vote" donations, that were presented to the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary, Sept. 24.

Submitted by the Miss Bonsall Pageant.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021