Miss Bonsall Court delivers donations
Last updated 10/14/2022 at 11:02am
BONSALL - The 2023 Miss Bonsall pageant held a "People's Choice " award contest to benefit the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary, where donors cast $1 per vote for their favorite candidate. The pageant organization also promoted its "Pageanting with Purpose" program, asking that all families, guests, and candidates bring a donation item for the animals. The response was overwhelming and the ladies collected over 450 pounds of donation items, and $635 in "vote" donations, that were presented to the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary, Sept. 24.
Submitted by the Miss Bonsall Pageant.
