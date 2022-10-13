Outstanding contributors to Fallbrook honored

Certificates of Commendation are presented by Marisol Endozo, left, on behalf of Fifth District Supervisor Jim Desmond, to Pat Saunders, Lorena Harris and Scott McGargill. Also participating are 2019 Pioneer of the Year winner Vince Ross and FHS President Roy Moosa.

FALLBROOK – It was standing-room only at last week's Fallbrook Historical Society annual awards ceremony, during which time two members and a local business were honored for their outstanding contributions to the community. The event took place at the historic Reche Schoolhouse near Live Oak Park.

FHS founder and second-generation Fallbrook resident Lorena Harris was bestowed top honors as Pioneer of the Year.

"Lorena's entire life is a legacy of contributions to our community," said FHS President Roy Moosa. "She served as librarian for her alma mater Fallbrook High School for 32 years, m...