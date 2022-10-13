Vintage Car Club donates to Foundation for Senior Care, Frazier Elementary and Fallbrook High School PTSA

Fallbrook Vintage Car Club President Kathy Hesser hands a donation check to Frazier Elementary PTSA President Courtney Hilborn, PTSA members and students at the school. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Vintage Car Club made three recent donations to the Foundation for Senior Care, the PTSA organization at Frazier Elementary School and Fallbrook High School PTSA.

The Fallbrook Vintage Car Club uses proceeds from its annual car show to support local groups and programs such as schools, senior community outreach programs, sports programs, military families, and other worthy local causes that work to keep our community thriving.

FVCC also has a scholarship program for seniors at Fallbrook High which donates funds to selected individuals by semester as they progre...